The City of Athens will conduct a written entrance exam for the position of Firefighter at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8 at the Cain Center.
A Physical Ability Test will follow on Aug.22 at the Athens Central Fire Station for all candidates who complete the written exam with a score of 70 or above.
The beginning salary for this position is $51,118.58.
Interested candidates must complete the Application for Probationary Firefighter and the City of Athens Application for Employment, which can be obtained from Athens City Hall, located at 508 E. Tyler Street.
The completed applications must be submitted by returning to City Hall on or before Tuesday, Aug. 1 to be eligible to test.
For more information, contact the Human Resources Department at 903-677-6612.
