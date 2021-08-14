Are you a fan of The Beatles? You can get their "ticket to ride" now for a Beatle tribute show set for Friday, Aug. 20 in Athens.
Beatlemania64 features one of the top Beatle cover groups playing the band's greatest hits from the early '60s, the mania years! The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Pauline Knight Perkins Performing Arts Center at the Trinity Valley Community College. Ten percent of the proceeds will be donated back to the college.
"The show is a fantastic opportunity for you to enjoy this wonderful group and give back to the college at the same time," producer Carmen Gantt said.
Opening the show will be the East Texas-based female quartet Shake, Rattle & Roll, which will perform popular classic songs from the '50s and '60s.
Beatlemania64 will then take you, the listener, on a musical journey through the early life and times of one of the world's most celebrated bands, Gantt said. The high-energy show features period costumes and instruments from the mid-'60s.
“I was fortunate to see the Beatles live in Dallas, Sept. 18, 1964. This spring, I attended Beattlemania64's first concert after Lock-down in Fort Worth; I sit there in amazement thinking, did I go back in time to 1964!
"We are so excited to bring this production to Athens," she said. "We hope to see fans of all ages in the seats on Aug. 20."
Tickets are available by calling Stardom Entertainment at 817-251-1316 or going online to www.showtix4u.com/event-details/54652. For tickets and additional information, www.stardomentertainment.us.
