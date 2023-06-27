By Jennifer Browning
Texas weather has been somewhat unpredictable when it comes to storms recently, but one thing that has been consistent is the heat which is continuing to rise with no long-term relief in the near future.
In high temperatures such as the ones experienced lately and the 100s we are about to enter, consider that heat exhaustion and heat stroke can occur, so the Center for Disease Control and other experts have given some tips to make sure the heat does not have a negative impact on people’s health.
If you start to feel dizzy, nauseous, or have a headache, you may be experiencing symptoms of heat exhaustion and relief should be sought. Other signs are excessive sweating, pale and clammy skin, muscle cramps, and a rapid yet weak pulse also means that you should get to a cool place and drink water.
If symptoms reach a throbbing headache, no sweating, hot and dry skin, rapid and strong pulse, or if the person has lost consciousness, 9-1-1 needs to be called and immediate action to cool them down needs to occur.
If at any time you are outdoors or inside somewhere that does not have air conditioning, stay attuned to your body and find cold or shade immediately if you are gasping for air or your heart is pounding. If your home does not provide enough indoor air-conditioning, find a local place to cool down for a few hours.
The CDC clarifies that although electric fans may provide comfort, when the temperature is in the high 90s or higher, an electric fan will not prevent heat-related illness. Make sure your home is prepared by checking the weather stripping on windows and doors and covering windows with more drapes. If you have a window unit air conditioner, ensure there is good insulation around it.
When at home, taking a cold shower or bath is a good idea to cool your body down. Closing blinds during the day and using your oven and stove less will help keep your home cooler also.
Staying hydrated is very important and regardless of how active you are, drinking water and replacing salt and minerals lost by sweat is crucial. Coconut water is a great resource to replenish electrolytes and there are many additional drinks on the market that add those as well.
When planning outdoor activities, try to complete tasks in the early morning or later afternoon hours and reduce time in the sun from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Choose to wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fit clothing and look for a sunscreen that says broad spectrum or UVA/UVB protection with an SPF of 30 or higher and apply it prior to going outside and reapply if continually getting wet.
The CDC reminds parents and pet owners to never leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle. If you need a reminder to check the back seat before leaving the car, place a stuffed animal in the front seat to remind you. Another thing to remember is that cans of beverages can burst in the high heat when left in a vehicle.
To keep your car cooler, place a sunshade in the front windshield, park in the shade where available, and leave windows cracked. The recirculation button on your air conditioning dash is meant for summer once the car air is cool. Without this button pressed, the air in the car is drawing in from the outside hot air and therefore the car won’t get as cold.
If you find you are indoors too much and start to experience seasonal depression (yes, it can happen in summer too), try to get out in the early morning and let your bare feet feel the grass. Know that others too may feel the same way being stuck inside more than usual, so reach out and have a phone conversation with a friend.
Elderly, children, sick, and overweight individuals are at greater risk from extreme heat, so be sure to check on those around you who may need extra care in the summertime, and if you suspect someone might be having a heat-related illness, call 9-1-1.
