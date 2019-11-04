Parade fun will kick off the Brownsboro Pioneer Days at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. Parade entries will begin lining up at 9 a.m. at the Brownsboro City Park along Stuart Street. The parade route will end at the Brownsboro High School parking lot.
The family-friendly event is all a part of the Brownsboro Pioneer Days Saturday, Nov. 9.
The event is returning for a sixth year to celebrate Brownsboro's elaborate history.
Admission is free and there will be plenty for the entire family to enjoy.
All other activities will take place at the Brownsboro High and Junior High School properties.
Brownsboro is the oldest city in Henderson County and is proud of its heritage.
The Brownsboro Chamber of Commerce works hard to spotlight the City's history but also to host an event that the community can enjoy.
The parade committee is still accepting entries. Businesses, organizations and other groups are encouraged to join the fun. Floats, wagons, bikes, and marching groups are welcome to be part of the parade.
A variety of activities are set to take place all day long after the parade. Arts & Craft vendors will be set up and many food vendors will be returning. There will be bounce houses for the kids and Bright entertainment will be providing music.
Be sure to come out and show your support Saturday, Nov. 9. Family activities begin at 10 a.m. and run all day until 4 p.m.
For event information visit or call Brownsboro City Hall, 903-852-6761 or go to www.brownsboro.us.
