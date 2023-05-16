Whether it is baking cookies for a new neighbor, engaging with coworkers, or volunteering at a local nonprofit, taking an extra moment for an act of kindness on Tuesday, May 16 - National Do Something Good for Your Neighbor Day, can make the community a better place, at least for the day.
A neighbor is defined as a person who lives near another, a person or thing located near another, and a fellow human being. This national day to celebrate neighbor relationships reminds us that we are all neighbors and should be mindful of others’ needs.
Take a moment to spread good cheer by greeting your neighbors with a smile, whether it is near your home or where you work. Take time to introduce yourself for the first time or bring a small token of appreciation for the kind neighbor you see a lot.
******
Be a Good Neighbor
*Smile and say hello
*Lend a hand
*Have a conversation
*Make goodies
*Get kids involved
******
Inviting someone over for tea or coffee can formulate a new relationship and the time taken for a 20-minute conversation can have a lasting effect and bridge the gap between generations who live near each other. Sometimes the best friendships are formed between an elderly person and a young one and the smile on a child’s face can leave an impression on an older heart.
Help your neighbor with a task they’ve been putting off or are unable to complete due to physical limitations like yard work or washing a car. Kids can even get involved by helping to pick weeds or bring a garbage bin to the curb.
If your neighbor isn’t able to get out often, offer to help pick up groceries or perform another task in town that might help them out. The possibilities are endless.
In 2009, Starr Valentino founded Do Something Good for Your Neighbor Day. The National Day Calendar recognized the over 500 proclamations Valentino has acquired from cities across the United States of America and Canada and added the day to its calendar in 2018.
By doing something good for your neighbor it fosters unity and understanding and encourages people to work together for the greater good.
