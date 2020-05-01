Baylor Scott & White Texas Spine & Joint Hospital Urgent Care, Athens, will reopen Monday, May 4.
The hospital has not seen the expected surge of hospitalized COVID-19 patients and Governor Abbott has lifted his temporary ban on elective procedures. As such, we are able to reallocate resources back to our satellite clinics. The clinic will have slightly reduced hours, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday-Saturday. Services include evaluation and treatment for orthopedic and minor medical conditions. Common orthopedic conditions include minor fractures, sprains, joint pain, sports injuries and back or neck pain. Patients frequently seek care for minor medical conditions such as cold, flu, allergic conditions, earaches and skin abnormalities. Historic-ally, clinic utilization has been 75% minor medical and 25% orthopedic, on average.
In addition to in-person visits, we have added a telemedicine option. Patients may be seen via a virtual consultation performed through a smart phone or tablet. Telemedicine consultations include electronic delivery of patient instructions and prescriptions as well as any indicated referrals for diagnostic imaging or a specialist appointment. Insurance and payment information are handled electronically via a secure, HIPAA compliant email.
We have the following safety measures in place:
Patients are encouraged to call ahead of arrival 903-904-5007
Reduces time in waiting areas
Front door screening
Symptoms
Temperature
Cold/cough/flu like symptoms
Travel history
Exposure history
No visitors, patients only
Pediatric patients may have 1 parent or guardian
Patients and staff are masked at all times
Drive-through COVID testing
Patients must meet testing criteria
Nasopharyngeal swab performed while remaining in vehicle
Limits potential clinic contamination and spread
