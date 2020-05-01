pexels-photo-905874.jpeg

Baylor Scott & White Texas Spine & Joint Hospital Urgent Care, Athens, will reopen Monday, May 4.

The hospital has not seen the expected surge of hospitalized COVID-19 patients and Governor Abbott has lifted his temporary ban on elective procedures. As such, we are able to reallocate resources back to our satellite clinics. The clinic will have slightly reduced hours, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday-Saturday. Services include evaluation and treatment for orthopedic and minor medical conditions. Common orthopedic conditions include minor fractures, sprains, joint pain, sports injuries and back or neck pain. Patients frequently seek care for minor medical conditions such as cold, flu, allergic conditions, earaches and skin abnormalities. Historic-ally, clinic utilization has been 75% minor medical and 25% orthopedic, on average.

In addition to in-person visits, we have added a telemedicine option. Patients may be seen via a virtual consultation performed through a smart phone or tablet. Telemedicine consultations include electronic delivery of patient instructions and prescriptions as well as any indicated referrals for diagnostic imaging or a specialist appointment. Insurance and payment information are handled electronically via a secure, HIPAA compliant email.

We have the following safety measures in place:

Patients are encouraged to call ahead of arrival 903-904-5007

Reduces time in waiting areas

Front door screening

Symptoms

Temperature

Cold/cough/flu like symptoms

Travel history

Exposure history

No visitors, patients only

Pediatric patients may have 1 parent or guardian

Patients and staff are masked at all times

Drive-through COVID testing

Patients must meet testing criteria

Nasopharyngeal swab performed while remaining in vehicle

Limits potential clinic contamination and spread

