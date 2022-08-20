The Baxter Schoolhouse may not be known to some newer to the area, but many have a rich past at this historical site located near Larue. Not only did hundreds of locals attend school at the Baxter Schoolhouse, but it has also been the home for many reunions and gatherings over the years.
Now, the Baxter Schoolhouse sits empty, hoping for life to return to its facade. The Henderson County Historical Commission, which owns the property, is trying to revive it with a Texas historical marker, but they are lacking the funds to receive one.
Recently, a local homeowner and investor was looking to purchase the Baxter Schoolhouse property and the Historical Commission was hoping that the building could be reopened for fully functional use. The investor planned to purchase a historical marker and make the building a community center, museum, and rental venue for various events with the goal of retaining as much of the original blueprint as possible for the community to enjoy.
However, an agreement has ceased to be met between that person and the Athens Independent School District Board of Directors who still have a say in what happens with the property. Although AISD sold the building to the Historical Commission in the mid-1900s, a clause in the paperwork has halted forward movement in the property sale and it cannot be sold without the school board’s permission.
Therefore, the Historical Commission is planning to purchase a historical marker and create Baxter Park instead. The building will not be functional as it needs a lot of TLC and since the Historical Commission is a non-profit, they can’t afford to put in the money to fix it. The site, though, will still play host to as many reunions and parties as it can outside.
Baxter Schoolhouse appears to have held its first classes in 1907 and the school is believed to be among the first-if not the first-brick schools in Henderson County. In the early 1920s almost 200 students were schooled each year in the building’s four rooms.
The last classes were held as the Baxter School District in the spring of 1943, when it consolidated into the Athens ISD. The town of Baxter’s community population looked to thrive for the early 1900s but between 1950 and 2000, the population was only documented as 20 and it is now an unincorporated community.
Between 1951 and the 1970s, the Baxter Schoolhouse was in some disrepair, but once some general repairs were made, reunions began to be held there and it became the Baxter Community Center. The main purpose of the center was to accommodate the Baxter Homecoming which took place the first Sunday of every October when past and present residents and descendents came to celebrate, but it was also home to the McRuiz family for a few years and was also a voting location.
The old Baxter Schoolhouse is trying to leave its permanent mark in Texas history with a historical marker and keep its past alive moving into the present. The Historical Commission has all of the paperwork ready to go for submission to the state for the marker. Unfortunately, the rates go up after this month on the marker and all paperwork and fees must be submitted by the end of August.
Funds still needed remain at $2,000 and a check in any amount is appreciated and can be mailed to the Henderson County Historical Commission at P.O. Box 943, Athens TX 75751. Another option is to stop by the Historical Commission at the Old Jail on Larkin Street on Wednesday through Friday. For any questions, please call 903-677-7269.
