Athens lost two men this month, eight days apart, who grew up in different directions from the city but became Athens community leaders for decades and forces in their chosen professions.
Friends and colleagues remember Melvin Bateman and Harold Smitson for their extraordinary gifts which they used for the betterment of the home they each adopted in the early 1970s.
Bateman
Melvin Gray Bateman, Jr. was born in Texarkana, Texas on May 14, 1946 and died on Jan. 13 at age 74. He graduated from Texas High School in Texarkana in 1964 then headed west to Texas Tech University where he majored in political science.
After Tech, Bateman attended Baylor Law School and was Vice President of the Student Bar Association there. He received his Juris Doctorate degree from Baylor Law School in 1971.
“I have had the good fortune in my life of knowing numerous men of high character and integrity. Melvin was undoubtedly in that group,” Dan Dwelle said.
Bateman was a member of the State Bar of Texas and spent his entire career in Athens. He founded East Texas Title Company in Athens in June 1983. Bateman was an adjunct professor at Trinity Valley Community College for more than 10 years and taught courses in real estate and business law.
“Some of the greatest joy I ever experienced in the practice of law was when Melvin and I were shoulder to shoulder fighting for just causes despite living in different places," Joe Burkett said.
He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Athens and taught the Discovery adult Sunday School class for 25 years.
Bateman also coached many sports teams and was known by many as "Coach Bateman."
“He was very tolerant of mother’s opinions on the sideline when coaching our sons,” Jan Masso said.
Bateman was also a founding director of the Disciples Clinic which provides medical services for low income patients. Hundreds of patients have been treated and many lives saved because of the clinic.
Dr. Gary Williamson, a key figure in the creation and development of the clinic, remembers:
"He was on the first board of the Disciples Clinic and helped write the bylaws and corporate papers," Williamson said.
On a personal note, Williamson added:
“Melvin was a witness to my first Hole-in-One. He was the best natural story-teller that I ever knew. Melvin was always the kind of friend on could depend on to be there in both good times and bad.”
A member of the Athens Rotary Club, he also donated his time and legal expertise to numerous charitable endeavors.
To many, he is most remembered for his friendship.
“It was a blessing to know Melvin," Adron Neill said. "We shared a bond called friendship for almost 50 years. We truly cared about each other. He was always there in my times of need. I enjoyed the time we spent together. I will never forget my friend Mel."
Funeral Services for Bateman will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 31, at First United Methodist Church of Athens. Interment will follow at Athens Cemetery. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. To view the service remotely, please visit the Athens First United Methodist Church Facebook page.
Smitson
Dr. Harold Leroy Smitson II, who died on Jan. 21, at age 72 in Tyler, was from the small town of Olney, Texas. He grew up in Archer City before completing his undergraduate work, not far away, at Midwestern College in Wichita Falls.
Smitson earned his Doctorate of Medicine from Southwest Medical School in Dallas before he turned 22.
Smitson's medical career began in Radiology at Parkland Hospital in Dallas, where he was youngest Radiology resident ever. Two years later he returned to Wichita Falls to become staff Radiologist at Shepard Air Force Base.
Smitson then moved to Henderson County in the early 1970s where he practiced there for almost 50 years.
“Harold was one of the cornerstones of our medical community. An unsung hero that provide high quality radiologic care," Dan Pugh said. "He was a kind, generous, and quiet man that communicated with patients and physicians in a manner that made everyone feel comfortable. He was extremely intelligent and often informed physicians of serious pathologic findings on the phone so care would not be delayed.”
Smitson served as a radiologist in multiple locations all over East Texas and logged many miles in his car or traveling in the mobile radiology lab he helped set up.
Smitson is remembered as loving his grandchildren and spent much of his later years on "adventures" with them.
Smitson's sister, Lora Tomlinson remembered his giving nature.
"He always made time for you," Tomlinson said.
Betsy Ellis, whose husband Elmer was a longtime President/CEO of the East Texas Regional Healthcare System said she and Elmer, who died in 2019, saw Smitson as a true servant-leader as he cared for countless patients and advanced the city's role as a medical hub.
" A cornerstone of the Athens medical community," Mrs. Ellis said.
A gathering in Smitson's memory was held on Jan. 24 at McNair Farms in Athens.
Donald Lewis contributed to this story.
