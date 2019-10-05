Master Gardener Robert Erickson will give a short presentation, “Water Management in the Garden,” at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, in the pavilion at East Texas Arboretum, 1601 Patterson Road, Athens.
Erickson will cover all the ways a gardener can choose to irrigate a garden, and the pros and cons of each one. Hand watering, sprinkler systems, and drip irrigation will all be discussed. Estimating the watering needs of a garden will also be explained. With our area receiving very little rain over the past several weeks, water is foremost on the gardener’s mind. Erickson will explore how this has impacted our watering needs and the cost of watering a landscape.
The topic of rainwater harvesting will be included in the presentation. It would have been nice to have harvested the abundant rain received this spring. Erickson will formulate how much you could have harvested and how big a catchment system you would need to still have rainwater available for irrigation now.
Henderson County Master Gardener Association will also have a booth set up. Please stop by and allow the Master Gardeners to give you soil sample kits, answer questions, and sign up for HCMGA’s free e-newsletter. If you are interested in knowing what you can plant now in your garden, or the upcoming gardening chores for autumn, HCMGA’s Gardening Guidebook will also be available. It is not too late to plant many vegetables for fall and winter harvests. Autumn is also a good time to plant shrubs and spring-blooming bulbs.
While you are there, please tour the HCMGA Dream Garden. This garden, maintained by Master Gardeners and despite the warm and dry weather, is putting on a beautiful show of flowering perennials. Fall-blooming bulbs are also in bloom. Come see what flowers you might want to add to your own landscape.
For more information, call 903-675-6130, email hendersonCMGA@gmail.com, or visit txmg.org/hendersonmg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.