From Staff Reports
Local Edward Jones Financial Advisor Colin Barrett has been named to the 2023 Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-in-State ranking by Forbes Magazine and SHOOK Research for the second time in a row. The prestigious list comprises more than 1,460 financial advisors nationwide, all under age 40, and Barrett was ranked number 27 in the state of Texas.
"This is an incredible honor, one I could never have achieved without the tremendous support from my branch team. And I am forever indebted to my clients for the trust they have put in me and the relationships we've built as we work toward the financial goals that help give them the freedom to live life on their terms," Barrett said. "This work inspires me because I know that, for years to come, I can make a meaningful difference in the lives of my clients and colleagues, and in my community."
Edward Jones is a leading financial services firm in the United States and its nearly 19,000 financial advisors in the U.S. and Canadian affiliates serve more than eight million clients with a total of $1.8 trillion in client assets under care at the end of June 2023. Edward Jones' purpose is to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better communities and society.
Barrett and his Edward Jones team can be reached at 903-677-2534 or visit them at 206 Crestway St., Athens.
