If you like mystery and intrigue, Steve Barksdale of Athens can tell you a few things.
Barksdale, longtime community leader and insurance agent, joined the Kiwanis Club at Tilo’s for their weekly meeting and shared a story that raises the question, "How well do you know your neighbor."
Barksdale met Susan Knight in 1983 when he was involved with rental houses in the city. She was a colorful woman with a thick British accent. They were casual acquaintances through the dwelling she rented until in 1986, Knight told Barksdale she would be leaving the country for an extended period.
“What if I’m killed out of the country. What’s going to become of my stuff,” Knight told Barksdale.
He told her to make a will. That was the last he heard about the will until Justice of Peace Milton Adams later informed him Knight’s death. The will, it turns out. left all Knight's possessions to her cat. And a bigger surprise to Barksdale, he was named executor of the will for a woman he only casually knew.
As executor, Barksdale came into possession of boxes of Knight’s belongings that contained some unusual items. One was filled with guns.
“They were so heavy, I couldn’t even hold one of them and two of them had rifle scopes,” Barksdale said.
A return to the house revealed the cat, named in the will, was deceased.
After she died, he was sitting at the dinner table when a man called, identifying himself as from the CIA and they would be picking up the body from the morgue in Dallas.
“I said until you can show me who you are, with identification, I’m not releasing anything,
Barksdale said.
There was a quick click and silence on the line.
Three days later, another unusual call came, this time from Scotland Yard also wishing to claim the body. Barksdale told him the same thing. No ID, no body.
Shortly thereafter, Barksdale became suspicious that the phone to his home on Mill Run Road was tapped.
A look around the dwelling turned up pads with rows of number and a computer bank that controlled the electronics in the room.
“That room suddenly just lit up,” Barksdale said. “Motors started running, computers came on and it was like they were working together, doing something.”
Going through Knight’s mail, Barksdale discovered she had at least eight different names.
Barksdale decided to confide with longtime Henderson County Sheriff H.B. “Slick” Alfred. Alfred was a former Texas Ranger and experienced lawman. In a couple of days, he met Barksdale in his office.
“He said ‘Steve, this is something high end and international,” Alfred said.
He advised Barksdale not to say anything to anyone about the discoveries.’
“He said to sell everything, wash your hands of it and walk away,” Barksdale said.
A couple of years ago, Barksdale decided enough time had gone by that it was time to tell his tale.
He came in contact with a producer of “Storage Wars, who is also from Athens.
She came to town and shot some video clips. When places like Netflix showed some interest in a full documentary on the story, Barksdale stared to flesh out his account and dive a bit deeper into solving the mystery of Susan Knight
.As more threads of the mystery were pulled, more questions arose. Who was this woman, Was she an assassin? Was she a spy? Was she dead, or as he began to suspect, still alive.
There’s more to the story and Barksdale is still working with the building blocks of his account of cloak and dagger intrigue in his home town.
