Jim McPherson brought mens hair styling to Athens 53 years ago and four generations of customers have been visiting with Jim, telling him stories, and listening to him tell a few too.
One of his long-time customers and local favorite personality, Lewis Crowell, sat with him just last week and only Jim’s old building with its original floors and old-time feel can tell their secrets.
In a previous interview, he said of his customers, “I get them to talking about their youth and it’s amazing how different people grow up.” Jim also recalled times when Sheriff Jess Sweeten told him tales of Bonnie and Clyde as well as many others.
The name Phase II for the barbershop came from Jim entering the second phase of his life once he found a new relationship with Jesus Christ. He credits the Lord’s blessing upon his business that has taken it from its humble beginnings to celebrating 53 years.
To set up an appointment to swap stories and get a trim, contact Jim at Phase II Barbershop at 903-675-2178.
