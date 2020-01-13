U-Haul Company of Texas is pleased to announce that Bar C Enterprises has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Athens community.
Bar C Enterprises at 3851 State Hwy. 31 E. will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pick-up for boxes.
U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. Since 2017, U-Haul Live Verify℠ technology has allowed customers to conduct transactions entirely on their smartphones at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Create an online account at uhaul.com to start skipping the lines and stop worrying about store hours.
Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling 903-675-3607 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Athens-TX-75752/030580/ today.
Bar C Enterprises owner Jeff Cade said he is proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Henderson County.
U-Haul and Bar C Enterprises are striving to benefit the environment through sustainability initiatives. Truck sharing is a core U-Haul sustainability business practice that allows individuals to access a fleet of trucks that is larger than what they could access on an individual basis.
Every U-Haul truck placed in a community helps keep 19 personally owned large-capacity vehicles, pickups, SUVs and vans off the road. Fewer vehicles means less traffic congestion, less pollution, less fuel burned and cleaner air.
Bar C Enterprises is a great place to become U-Haul Famous. Take your picture in front of a U-Haul product, send it in and your face could land on the side of a U-Haul truck. Upload your photo through Instagram using #uhaulfamous, or go to www.uhaulfamous.com to submit photos and learn more.
