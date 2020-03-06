Area bands competed at University Interscholastic League contest in Canton this week with many earning high marks.
The Eustace Band, directed by Todd Felty, earned a first division rating in both the concert and sight reading categories. Added to the first division the band made in marching season, they scored an overall sweepstakes award.
In the concert portion, each band plays two compositions from the prescribed music list and a march. Eustace performed the Mystery Bay March, Blue Ridge Reel and Tanchozuru. The band took the stage on Wednesday and received first division marks from each of the three judges in concert as well as all three in the sight reading portion.
The band in Cayuga, directed from Jennifer Joslin, was judged second division in concert and first division in sight reading. Their overall score was first division, with that being their score from four of the six judges.
Cross Roads scored second division in both concert and sight reading. Alex Montgomery directs the Cross Roads varsity band.
Kemp, under the direction of Natali Alberts, scored a second division in concert and first division in sight reading. Their overall rating was first division.
Mabank, with Michael Cox at the baton, earned first division awards in both concert in sight reading. Mabank also was judged first division overall.
Malakoff brought home a second division in concert and first division in sight reading. Their final rating was first division.
According to the UIL, a first division rating is judged as "superior."
To earn that distinction, students must consistently perform with mature, characteristic sounds. Pitches are consistently centered and focused. Students consistently perform
balance/blend with only minor lapses that are quickly corrected. The ensemble consistently
demonstrates an awareness of tuning within and between sections. Dynamic contrast is consistently obvious and effective. Students also consistently perform with proper support and little or no distortion.
Second division is described as "excellent."
The bands from Athens and Brownsboro will compete in the Region 21, still to come.
