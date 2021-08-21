Henderson County Elections Administrator Paula Ludtke told Commissioners Court Tuesday, the groundwork has been laid for the Aug. 31 vote to fill Texas House District 10.
The election became necessary on July 30 when Jake Ellzey resigned to take the office of U.S. Congressional District 6.
“We have locations set up and early voting set up,” Ludtke said. “Everything is ready to roll.”
Among the applicants for the house seat is John Wray. Wray won the seat in 2014. He did not seek re-election in 2020.
Ludke conducted the drawing for ballot positions on Friday. The order is:
1. John Wray, Republican
2. Brian Harrison, Republican
3. Susan Mellina Hayslip, Republican
4. Scott Goodwin, Independent
5. Clark Wickliffe, Republican
6. Matt Savino, Libertarian
7. Pierina Otiniano, Democrat
8. Kevin Griffin, Republican
“We have eight candidates, so there will probably be a runoff,” Ludtke said.
The Texas Election Code states “if a runoff election is necessary, it must be held on a Tuesday or Saturday occurring not earlier than the 12th day or later than the 25th day after the date the election is ordered.”
The election effects four voting boxes in western Henderson County.
Early voting is at the Trinidad Community Center, at 111 E. Front St. and the Henderson County Election Center, at 201 E. Larkin Street.
On Aug. 23 through Aug. 25, the voting hours are 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., at both locations. On Aug. 26 and 27, there will be extended hours, 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
On Election Day, voters can use: the Trinidad Community Center, 111 E. Front Street; Malakoff ISD Learning Center, 110 Jackson Street; Oran White Civic Center, 701 N. Tool Drive; The Library at Cedar Creek Lake, 410 E. Cedar Creek Parkway and the Henderson County Election Center, 201 E. Larkin Street.
