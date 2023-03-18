Ballet Magnificat! Prodigal’s Journey will be coming to perform Friday, March 31 at Athens Life Fellowship Church with proceeds benefiting the Abundant Life Pregnancy Resource Center.
This event is co-sponsored by Athens Life Fellowship and First Baptist Malakoff and they invite you to experience a Christ-exalting, unforgettable ballet performance that brings joy to audiences all around the world.
Ballet Magnificat! is America’s premier Christian Ballet Company traveling the United States and internationally dancing world-class performances with a “spiritually refreshing ministry opportunity.”
Sarah Kaufman of The Washington Post stated "There's no denying the emotional power of this company. These dancers have the kind of lit-from-within presence rarely seen outside the premier companies, and even there the radiant projection of feeling can be spotty.” She continues, “It may be an exaggeration to say that Ballet Magnificat is single-handedly keeping the fading narrative tradition of ballet alive, but I don't know of any other company that exclusively performs original works, most of them full-length story ballets.”
All ticket proceeds, plus all of the additional donations given will be directly contributed to the Abundant Life Pregnancy Resource Center in Athens.
Since opening their doors Dec. 3, 2021, the volunteers at the Abundant Life PRC have seen over 150 clients, both men and women, and they have given out over 17,000 diapers.
There are over ten Client Advocates who meet with clients weekly to establish that comfortable bond where the client feels they can share and grow. Each client has a chance to talk with their Client Advocate at each weekly visit, but they can stop in anytime they need to talk. They also get free diapers and wipes at each visit and they earn points to use in the boutique, whether they come to talk with their Advocate and/or watch videos.
There are also additional volunteers who help sort and stock the boutique and help the parents shop there. Clients participate in a system that allows them to earn points while taking advantage of the services the PRC offers. These points allow them to shop for items in the newly expanded boutique for everything from socks to strollers.
There is no fee to use any of the resources that the PRC has available and more information on the PRC can be found at www.abundantlifeprc.com.
Tickets for Ballet Magnificat! can be purchased for $15 or $20 each and can be found at www.youbelongatlife.org/events.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.