Beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 16 at the House of Mercy Covenant Church in Athens, free shoes and backpacks for school-aged children will be given away until noon. No appointment is needed, but this is a first come, first serve event that requires that the child be present to receive the items.
In coordination with Sole Mission, the church will be giving away limited sizes and quantities of children’s shoes and backpacks. There are several shoe stations so the line tends to move quickly.
House of Mercy is located at 3373 U.S. Highway 175 in Athens and for any questions call 903-675-4488.
