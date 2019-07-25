Henderson County Help Center, Salvation Army Athens and other local community partners will be at the Cain Park adult softball fields to help Henderson County students with backpacks and school supplies from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
“We hope to see everybody there and hope to have a good turnout,” said Debbie Stanley, intake coordinator for seven years at the Help Center.
The backpacks will be filled with basic school supplies such as notebook paper, scissors, pens, pencils, notebooks, map colors, etc. The other vendors present will have additional items.
Hot dogs, chips and drinks will also be available.
Current requirements for the children in need are that they have to live in Henderson County. First come, first serve. Parents will have a short survey to complete giving their name, how many children they have and what district they attend just for recording how many children benefited.
The group has an estimated 600 backpacks.
This is the second year at Cain Park. The last three years, HCHC and Salvation Army have done the bash on their own, after Athens discontinued the event. When they started the event independently they were able to extend the area reached.
“Kids are our passion, we love what we do here, we love to help, we see a need for it, and that's what we want to do is help the children in our community,” Stanley said
Community partners include:
Life Fellowship Church
ETCADA
Methodist Children's Home
UT Health Athens
East Texas Crisis Centert
Athens Dental Works
Family Circle of Care
Atmos Energy
Texas Children's Health Plan
Henderson Co. Go Blue
Released Free Church
TVCC
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.