The Henderson County HELP Center along with other local sponsors hosted its annual Back-to-school Bash on Saturday. The community distributed 554 backpacks to Henderson County students. Students and families were treated to hot dogs, snow cones, t-shirts and backpacks filled with school supplies. This is an annual event benefiting all the students attending school in Henderson County. (above) Students wait in line to receive their backpacks. (left) Members of the HC HELP Center
volunteered at the event.
