It only took a few hours for the first Henderson County baby of 2020 to make her arrival.
Jemma June Thompson came into the world at 3:46 a.m., in the pre-dawn hours of New Year's Day.
Doctors said Jemma measured 19 inches long and registered six pounds and 11.2 ounces on the scale.
The infant was born to a Mabank couple, Luke and Lacey Thompson.
Jemma June was delivered by Dr. Francine McCain. The baby's doctor was Jon Rich.
Nurses Pam Williams and Julie Moser were also present to care for the newborn.
By becoming the first baby born at the hospital this year, Jemma June was blessed with gifts from the hospital.
This is the second year in a row the first baby came from the lake area. Last year Brennen Grimes, the seven pound, six ounce son of Brandon and Breeanna Grimes was from Kemp.
UT Health Athens Family Birthplace is located on the second floor of the hospital. It includes nine large labor, delivery, recovery and postpartum rooms, a dedicated surgery suite for cesarean sections and a 15 bed, level 1 nursery, if needed.
