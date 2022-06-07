With imported formula continuing to arrive and the Abbott Nutrition plant reopening, there may be hope on the horizon for parents who have been searching and struggling to find baby formula for months. This can’t come soon enough as the recent out-of-stock rates for baby formula is now hitting 73% nationwide according to Datasembly.
Over the weekend, the Abbott Nutrition plant in Michigan that was shut down four months ago following an inspection that found a type of bacteria that was harmful to babies, was reopened after meeting initial requirements set by the Food and Drug Administration.
The company has a goal of ramping up production on all products, but especially those like EleCare and other specialty formulas, with the first batches expected to hit shelves around June 20, but possibly as long as 6 to 8 weeks.
The makers of brands like Enfamil have been able to receive some government assistance to increase production as well.
The situation appears to be easing further with a third Operation Fly Formula shipment arriving across the country within the next three weeks. President Joe Biden launched Operation Fly Formula to get more formula to stores as soon as possible using contracted commercial aircraft to pick up overseas infant formula that meets United States health and safety standards.
It is recommended for parents to double check the label of the formula they are purchasing, as if it is one from overseas, the dilution instructions could be different.
There also seems to be less hoarding by panicked parents as time goes on which has helped ease some of the tension, but mostly in urban areas where there are multiple stores to buy formula. Rural towns are still the toughest hit with less store options and with higher gas prices, it is harder to drive the distances to obtain it from more populated areas.
Many parents were also buying in bulk, but a lot of families can’t afford to do that. Lacey Hayhurst of Athens, Texas and parent of a 7-month old says that once her Similac brand was recalled, they went through several brands that were continually hard to find and then prices began to double. After buying what she could at Walmart, she now orders from Amazon and prays it stays in stock.
The formula shortage began with the universal supply chain issues earlier this year but continued in February when the Abbott plant shutdown occurred and this hindered production of many kinds of formula. This happened alongside a nationwide recall of multiple formula brands amid concerns over bacterial infections that included a few infant deaths and many more illnesses.
Abbott Nutrition was allowed to resume production after negotiating a consent decree with the FDA and the U.S. Department of Justice and FDA investigators have been onsite overseeing the reopening process.
A statement from the FDA Friday in part said that 1.3 million cans of formula are expected beginning in July through October.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.