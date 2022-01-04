Babies born at UT Health Athens this month went home with a special gift during the holiday season. UT Health East Texas presented all new mothers with hand-sewn stockings embroidered with the UT Health East Texas logo.
Mesiah Lee Jackson, who was born to Mystic Carter, received a stocking after his arrival on Dec. 23. He weighed in at 7 pounds 1 ounce and measured 19 ¼ inches.
Mesiah joins big brother Paul, 1.
The oversized felt stockings were hand sewn by members of the local Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.