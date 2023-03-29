Azalea Orthopedics has announced its final roster of players and coaches for its upcoming Azalea Orthopedics All-Stars High School Basketball Classic and some local outstanding athletes will be playing.
This year’s tournament will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 1 at the Tyler Junior College Wagstaff Gymnasium and will feature High School Senior Girls East vs. West and High School Senior Boys East vs. West.
Multiple area players will be seen competing for the West girls and boys teams including T’mia Mitchell, Cooper Gracey, and Dijuan Whitehead from LaPoynor, Ja’Shalyn Hatton and Caleb Ramsey from Franskton, and Eli Perkins from Athens.
Eustace players include Avery Reeve, Emma Bell, and Kayleb Angel, Brownsboro will be represented by Jacob Hopson, and Savannah Wagner is playing from Mabank.
The West Girls Team Head Coach is Daniel Nichols from Palestine High School with Assistant Coaches Bryon Northup and MyKaela Alfred. The West Boys Team Head Coach is Dean Nuckolls from Bullard High School with Assistant Coach Jeremy Lee.
For fans who are unable to attend in person, the game will be livestreamed on YouTube by NETsn Live at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dp4AMh7S5_8.
Doors open at 5 p.m., April 1 with the girls’ game starting at 5:30 p.m. The boys’ game will follow at approximately 7 p.m. and between games there will be a special dunk contest and shooting contest.
Fans can purchase tickets in advance at https://www.apacheathletics.com/tickets for $6.00 for adults and $3.00 for students or they are free with a student ID. Children 5 and under are free and all proceeds from the All-Star game are donated to the Bethesda Health Clinic.
