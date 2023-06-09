The Cherokee County Sheriff is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Jacksonville girl. Madison Clark, who also goes by the names Madi, Royalty or Jersey, was reported missing by her grandmother Saturday, May 27. Clark was last seen at 6:30 p.m. Saturday when she was picked up from her home on CR 3904 in a white, four-door sedan, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. No name or description was available for the driver.
It is believed that Clark left willingly and law enforcement is working the case as an active missing person/runaway, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson.
Clark is 5-foot, 3-inches tall, weighs approximately 112 pounds and has long, red-dyed hair. She has earrings and two nose studs. She was wearing a yellow T-shirt and black pants with red, black and white high-top Nikes when last seen.
Anyone who has seen Clark or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, at 903-683-2271, or the local police.
