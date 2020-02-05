The Texas A&M University-Commerce Police Department issued a statement Tuesday morning concerning Monday’s shooting and identifying the victims of the incident as sisters.
Deja Matts, 19, of Garland, was was a freshman at the university and was pursuing a bachelor of science degree in public health.
The second victim was listed as Abbaney Matts, 20, sister of Deja. Abbaney Matts was not an enrolled student at A&M-Commerce.
The third victim was the 2-year-old son of Abbaney Matts, who was treated and released to the care of family members.
According to the department, the shooting appeared to be a targeted, isolated event. The shooting remains an active investigation with multiple law enforcement agencies assisting.
The department has also posted a recording of the 911 call to their website at www.tamuc.edu/CampusLife/CampusServices/universityPoliceDepartment/.
The two women were found shot and killed and the child was critically injured Monday morning at a residence hall on the Texas A&M University-Commerce campus.
Late Monday night, University President Mark Rudin issued a statement, noting the Pride Rock Residence Hall had reopened and offering prayers for all those impacted by the event.
“During this difficult time, we encourage our Lion family – students, faculty, staff and friends – to remain supportive of each other,” Rudin said. “Since this is an active investigation multiple law enforcement agencies are still conducting, we cannot speak further to the specific circumstances surrounding this isolated incident at this time. We assure you that we are taking measures to ensure your continued safety on campus and to provide services and support to you all.”
The department conducted a brief press conference Monday afternoon, during which it was reported the incident was called in at 10:17 a.m. Monday.
When officers arrived at the residence hall they found the two women deceased and a critically injured child, who was transported to a local hospital and was listed Monday evening in stable condition.
——————
Herald-Banner reporters Travis Hairgrove and Don Wallace also contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.