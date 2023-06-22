Author K.C. Bailey will be joining the monthly Democratic Party meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 29 to discuss her new book, Moments, which is a volume of short stories - some witty and humorous; others are introspective, but all speak to life moments we humans share, ranging from falling in love to losing love, from the thrill of victory, to the disappointment of defeat, and the phenomenon we all dread: Grief.
Bailey will describe one of the 17 stories in the book, entitled “Losing the Primary to a Ghost” which recounts her experience of running for Congress. Tartisha Hill defeated Kathleen Bailey in the Democratic primary for U.S. House Texas District 5 on March 1, 2022, and currently, Republican Lance Gooden sits in this seat. She will also describe how all of the stories in the book have lessons for Democrats' elections in the future.
Bailey is an author of both nonfiction and fiction and she holds a PhD from the University of Illinois and has served in the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Arms Control and Disarmament Agency. She is an expert in defense and foreign affairs, an artist, a filmmaker, and the author of several books and many articles.
Her book is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and AppleBooks, and all are invited to join the meeting at 517 E. Corsicana Street in Athens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.