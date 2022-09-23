Jeff Austin III, Chairman of the Board, recently announced the promotion of Austin Bank employee Tammy Dosser to Assistant Community Reinvestment Act Officer.
The promotion was approved at the September 2022 Board of Directors meeting at the Austin Bank corporate office in Jacksonville.
“Tammy is a true professional who is dedicated to giving our employees and customers exceptional service,” Austin said. “We are proud to have her as a member of the Austin Bank team.”
Dosser will work from the Bank’s Whitehouse location in her new role. She was a Senior Real Estate Specialist for First State Bank, Athens for 18 years before moving to Austin Bank in 2016 where she has worked as a Loan Document Specialist in the Central Loan Department.
A long-time resident of Athens, she is married to Shane Loden and has one son, Trenton. The family are members of Sand Springs Church.
Austin Bank, a community bank headquartered in Jacksonville, Texas, has been voted one of the “Best Companies to Work for in Texas” for the fourteenth consecutive year. With assets in excess of $2.7 billion, bank offices are located in 36 East Texas locations within 26 cities and 14 counties. Austin Bank is locally owned and operated by the Austin Family who is celebrating 113 years of service in the Texas banking industry.
More information about Austin Bank can be found on the bank’s website at www.austinbank.com.
