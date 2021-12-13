Austin Bank recently honored a group of 54 employees with a combined total of 750 years of experience as recipients of the Bank’s 2021 Service Awards. Tammy Dosser was recognized for her outstanding work and 5 years of service with the company.
“We are proud of all these employees because they work as a team serving our friends, neighbors and businesses located here in East Texas,” said Jeff Austin III, Austin Bank Chairman. “They are the key to our Bank’s success. Each one takes pride in the tasks they handle in their job; and at the same time these employees continually strive to provide excellent service to our Bank customers.”
“At Austin Bank our employees are the difference and they perpetuate Austin Bank’s legacy for exceptional service,” said Russ Gideon, President and CEO. “Each one has earned and deserves this recognition for their dedicated commitment to the Bank and its customers. We are proud of their contributions and accomplishments.”
Dosser is a Banking Officer and Loan Document Specialist who works in the Bank’s Whitehouse location. She worked as a Senior Real Estate Specialist for First State Bank, Athens for 18 years before moving to Austin Bank.
A long-time resident of Athens, she is graduate of Athens High School and has one son, Trenton.
Austin Bank, a community bank headquartered in Jacksonville, Texas, has been voted one of the “Best Companies to Work for in Texas” for the thirteenth consecutive year. With assets in excess of $2.5 billion, bank offices are located in 35 East Texas locations within 25 cities and thirteen counties. Austin Bank is locally owned and operated by the Austin Family who is celebrating 112 years of service in the Texas banking industry.
More information about Austin Bank can be found on the bank’s website at www.austinbank.com.
