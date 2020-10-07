It's often lamented that every day people who witnessed our history in the making are passing on and taking their stories with them.
That's what Carolyn Craig had in mind when she sat down with 84-year-old "Aunt" Kate Richardson in 1940 to be regaled with stories about the city's early days. She was not disappointed.
Craig was the daughter of Rupert Talmage Craig, editor and publisher of the Athens Review, and knew the value of a good story. Kate gave her one after another for about two hours, covering topics like the first churches, cantankerous political candidates and the city's first school.
Kate, who came along six years after the town's founding in 1850, was the daughter of Benjamin F. and Margaret Jordan. In 1862, her father formed the first Confederate regiment in Henderson County and rode off to war.
"I remember exactly how he looked," Richardson said. "He was all dressed up in gray and the prettiest thing I ever saw."
He never came home. A year later, Kate's mother died, leaving her to be raised by an aunt.
Richardson recalled that her first classroom experience was in a "pay" school, which was just as it sounds. Only those who had the financial capability could send their children there. The classroom was on the first floor of the building and the Masonic Hall upstairs.
"School wasn't a very regular affair," Richardson told Craig. "We would go to school about six months at a time, then stop when some of the students helped their parents with the farming.
The Baptists built the first church in town, but other denominations used it as well. When the church had a revival, the meetings would last for a couple of weeks.
"They would come by the hundreds and pitch their tents around the church building," Kate said. "The chance to gather in such large groups was considered a rare treat."
After the Civil War, Athens had a bit of a growth spurt. Many of the new residents were relocating from places that had been devastated by the fighting, such as Georgia. And, some of the move-ins were from up north.
"We had Yankees all right," Richardson said. "They left us pretty much alone, and that's what we wanted."
Life in early Athens could be pretty hum-drum. Occasionally, a medicine show would roll through, or someone would throw a county-wide barbecue. One exciting event, of a not so pleasant nature was when the Baptist Church burned to the ground. There was no fire department, but residents formed a bucket brigade. Richardson, who was by then a young woman, was living nearby when the flames broke> She began drawing water from her well to supply the firefighters.
"I practically became chief of that bucket brigade," Kate said.
Kate said she handed out buckets of water for about two hours. The well was pretty well drained dry by the time the flames were quenched.
As the years rolled into the late 1800s, Athens began to look like a bona-fide little town, with a bank, a railroad and its own telephone exchange.
"There is so much that has happened in this old town, worth remembering, that been forgotten," Richardson said.
Fortunately, some of it survives because "Aunt Kate," took a couple of hours to recount her memories to a young reporter who was eager to listen.
