If August seemed to lack the sizzle of an ordinary Athens summer, that’s because the scorching triple-digit dog days were missing.
National Weather Service records from Athens Municipal Airport show the average August temperature more than 4 degrees below normal. August days usually hit a high of 95.1 degrees, but for 2021, the average high was only 91.
The high for the month was reached on three consecutive days, Aug 26, 27 and 28, when the mercury climbed to 95 degrees. Highs for the month were remarkably consistent. The lowest reading of 85 was recorded on a rainy Aug. 19. The only other days when the temperature failed to hit 90 were 87 degrees on Aug. 16 and 89 degrees on Aug. 29.
NWS figures show the low temperatures for the month were even more steady. The range was only six degrees, with the lowest, 70 degrees, coming on the 15th and 24th.
The temperature only fell to 76 degrees on Aug. 1, 2 and 4, the warmest mornings of the months.
The August precipitation total outpaced the average by more than an inch-and-a-half. The rainfall for the month measured 4.28 inches, well above the 2.64 inch average.
The bulk of the rain fell over a two day period. A total of 1.54 inches came on Aug. 18 followed by 1.17 inch the following day.
Although August brought a reprieve, hot weather is far from over in the region. NWS reports on Wednesday showed Athens went from the unusually cool August to a heat advisory to start September.
“Our first day of meteorological fall will be far from fall-like as hot and humid conditions continue across the region,” said the prediction from the NWS headquarters in Fort Worth.
Highs will remain in the mid to upper 90s for the rest of the week, with no rainfall on the horizon until Tuesday.
