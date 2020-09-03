We've seen hotter summers in Athens, but weather patterns at the end of August brought some of the most uncomfortable days of the season.
This year, National Weather Service records show the average high was only 92, a couple of degrees below normal. Only once did the temperature hit the century mark, 101, on August 17. On the more pleasant side, there were four consecutive days, August 12 through 15, when the high stopped shy of 90.
That changed a bit over the past weekend. High humidities, coupled with climbing temperatures produced the highest heat index readings of the season. The high reached 97 degrees on Saturday, with a heat index of 110, the highest of the summer. Sunday produced a high of 95, with the heat index 103. Monday's high was back up to 97, with the heat index climbing to 108.
The actual end of summer doesn't come until September 22, so there's still time to rack up some high temperatures, although the National Weather Service is predicting otherwise. Last year, the reading at Athens Municipal Airport soared to the century mark for five consecutive days from Sept. 5 through Sept. 9, the longest streak of the summer. Another triple digit high, 101, was recorded on Sept. 15.
The summer of 2020 has provided a mixed bag of weather. July was one of the rainiest ever with 8.97 inches of rain. As for heat, July was a notch below the normal, with an average high of 91 degrees and low of 70.
This year, rainfall for the month measured about 2.5 inches, slightly more than the average of 2.37.
The National Weather Service forecasts chances of rain through he end of the week. The 14 day outlook calls for above normal precipitation. Localized flash flooding will be he main concern, although gusty winds and frequent lightning could come with the stronger storms.
