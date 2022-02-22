Athens got its annual audit review at the council meeting Monday and the anticipated report was filled with favorable remarks.
Kent Willis, Audit Manager for Patillo, Brown and Hill, said the 2021 audit result was an unmodified opinion.
"It is the highest audit opinion," said Mandie Quigg, City Finance Director.
During the annual review, the audit team inspects the City's financial records and statements to make sure those documents fairly reflect the City's activity.
The council watched Willis via a computer feed as he delivered the news.
"In our opinion, the financial statements above present fairly, in all material respects the respective financial position of the governmental activities, the business-type activities, the discretely presented component unit, each major fund, and the aggregate remaining fund information of the City of Athens, Texas, as of September 30, 2021, and the respective changes in financial position, and, where applicable, cash flows thereof for the year then ended in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America," the audit states
"Thank you for singing the praises of our very wonderful staff members. They deserve it,” Mayor Toni Garrard Clay.
Athens also got a clean report for its handling of grants, which proved a valuable source of funding for Athens projects during the year, such as construction of the Cain Center.
“Normally, of you’re going to renovate a building, it’s going to come from the city’s own cash,” Willis said.
Two grants of $2.5 million each were awarded by the Cain Foundation and the Ginger Murchison Foundation. The city also got substantial grant money for utility projects.
"If we have findings in an audit, this is where they often are, because the federal rules are very complex," Willis said.
