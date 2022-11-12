Grab some holiday goodies, local food, and seasonal products at the Athens, TX Farmers Market’s pop-up market from only 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, Nov. 12 at Trinity Valley Community College.
Multiple vendors will be there with local grass fed beef including steaks and roasts, poultry, pork, and vegetables including salad greens, radishes, and more.
To tempt your sweet tooth enjoy items like cobblers, breads, pie in jars, fruit butters, and jams. Start holiday shopping early with great options including gemstone earrings and more jewelry, casserole carriers, cornhole boards, laser engraved items, crochet goodies, soaps and lotions, children’s products, clothing, and more.
The Sideman will be brushing the dust off his holiday music set and Tacos Perez and Gelu Italian Ice food trucks will be on site.
This is the only Athens, TX Farmers Market this month at 100 Cardinal Drive and they will be hosting their holiday market Dec. 9 and 10. To stay up-to-date on the market, follow them at www.facebook.com/ATxFM.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.