Attorneys for an Athens Independent School District bus driver charged in connection with a January auto-train crash in which one child was killed and another injured, have filed documents in the 392nd District Court seeking information concerning the collision.
John Franklin Stevens, 78, was indicted in May for criminally negligent homicide, a state jail felony and injury to a child, a second degree felony.
One of the documents filed on Friday was a request for information concerning a "black box" on the train. Trains have digital event recorders on-board that provide information concerning a wreck.
According to the request, obtained from the Henderson County District Clerk's Office, the defense wants all information relating to the Event Data Recorder on the train that collided with the bus Stevens was driving.
"Counsel is aware that the EDR was retrieved and data procured," the request stated. "The defense is entitled to any and all information/data."
The request contends that the State has not requested or subpoenaed information from the black box.
Some of the information that might be gathered include, train speed, direction of motion, time, distance, throttle position and data concerning braking.
"The defense is entitled to and hereby demands all information/data from the EDR.....," the document states.
The other defense motion involved "a disc received by the defense labeled 'School Bus Crash Simulated Test Videos' which may or may not have been shown to the grand jury that indicted the defendant and the state may or may not attempt to introduce at trial.
The motion states that the District Attorney and two investigators and at least one unidentified other party conducted the 'School Bus Crash Simulated Test Videos' on April 26, 2019 and are potential expert witnesses in the case.
The defense wants the State to disclose the name of each expert, the area in which the expert's testimony will be offered and the facts and data that might be relied upon in providing testimony.
The state requests that the information be rendered no later than the 20th day before the trial begins.
On January 25, Stevens was making the afternoon run of an Athens Independent School District bus with two children aboard. At about 4 p.m., the bus reached the railroad track and went into the path of a westbound Union Pacific freight train. The collision killed 13-year-old Christopher Bonilla and injured 9-year-old Joselyn Torres, 9. Stevens was also injured. Torres was airlifted to Children's Medical Center in Dallas, where she was treated and released a few days later. Stevens was treated at UT Health in Athens and released.
The case was turned over to District Attorney Mark Hall and presented to a grand jury. The Grand Jury indicted Stevens on May 31
