When Atticus & Co. opened in 2020, its owners committed to give 3% of its sales to different organizations that they felt will help build a better community and world and they have donated to many organizations over the last few years.
In 2022, they decided to give away four quarterly scholarships in the amount of $2,000 to area students pursuing the goal of teaching. Flo and Boog Ferrell, owners of A&Co., both have teaching backgrounds and are firm believers in education.
Flo tells her children that education - whether in a four-year university setting or trade school - is one of the best investments in yourself. She adds “a degree (or certification) gives you options and latitude to move about in life….plus, a great teacher or professor can open doors and touch lives in a way that is so special.”
A&Co.’s most recent recipient of the “Be the Good” Scholarship is Jessica Yancey who will start her final semester at Trinity Valley Community College this Spring when she will earn her Associate Degree in Nursing. After that, she’ll take the National Council Licensure Examination to become a Registered Nurse.
Yancey has also been working at Castle Oaks Winery for the past four years and as a Nurse Extern since June. An Athens High School graduate, in her application essay, Jessica said, “This community has molded me into the person I am today.”
Taaron Hall was the first recipient of the “Be the Good” Scholarship in July 2022. Taaron is a Teacher Aide in the Special Education Department and Assistant Football Coach at Eustace ISD. He’s been employed at EISD for three years and is currently taking classes to obtain a Kindergarten-Eighth grade teacher certification.
“God’s calling on my life to work with children and be a consistent role model to those who’ve lacked one in their lives is one of my why’s,” he stated previously. “I’m choosing to stick around and make a difference.” He has under a year left in his studies before he can start teaching in an official capacity.
A&Co.’s third Quarterly Scholarship recipient will be announced soon on its Facebook page.
