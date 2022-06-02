The Athens FFA Banquet and Young Farmers Spaghetti Dinner and Auction offers a tasty meal and a chance to bid on some splendid items.
The fundraiser is at the Henderson County Senior Citizen Center, Saturday, June 4. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., with bidding in the live and silent auctions starting at 6 p.m. The FFA Banquet and awards begins at 7 p.m. All of the proceeds go to help support the Athens FFA group.
Athens Young Farmers is a nonprofit organization that supports Athens Future Farmers of America. They assist with financial support for trips, awards among other things.
This year, two organizations are combining for the event. And another change – the dinner is free. Just come and enjoy the festivities and get your bid in on the many items on display.
Members get three free tickets. Additional tickets can be purchased for $15.
For more information, contact the chapter president Jamie Fizer at jamiefizer@gmail.com, or sdeshazo@aisd.net
Henderson County FFA students have activities throughout the year. In January, many compete at the Fort Worth Stock Show, then there’s the trip to the annual Houston Livestock Show. The event that draws the most students is Henderson County Livestock Show in March or April each year.
