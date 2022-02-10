The Athens Young Farmers Booster Club Spaghetti Dinner and Auction is just weeks away and plans are set for the groups biggest annual fundraiser.
Right now, the boosters are lining up sponsors for the March 5 meal and donations for the silent and live auctions.
Athens Young Farmers is a nonprofit organization that supports Athens Future Farmers of America. They assist with financial support for trips, awards among other things.
Businesses that wish to help can donate service, an item or a monetary amount. Money raised at this event helps to fund trips, supplies, support, and anything the ag teachers request for students in need. It also enables funding for non-budgeted classroom items.
Contributors will be recognized in the flyer and posted around town and displayed at the auction itself.
If a business wants to be a table sponsor the cost is $200 and that gets them 8 tickets and also advertisement on a table. If they want to also add a banner to the above it is $250.
For more information, contact the chapter president Jamie Fizer. You can call or text 903-920-2481.
The menu for the spaghetti meal includes garlic bread, salad, dessert and drink for $15 a plate. Tickets will be available for an FFA student or parent. Attendees can bid in the silent auction or live auctions. All of the proceeds go to help support the Athens FFA group.
Ticket sales close on March 1. Those not sold by those dates will be returned and sold at the dinner, but the number of meals is limited, so it’s best to purchase early to be sure of a seat.
Henderson County FFA students have activities throughout the year and are entering their busiest stretch. Some are competing at the Fort Worth Stock Show, which ends this week. For most, the Henderson County Livestock Show is the biggest event, running from March 21 through 26 this year.
