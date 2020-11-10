A two-vehicle wreck at the intersection of U.S. 175 west and Loop 7, on Friday, sent a 22-year-old driver and a passenger to U.T. Health Athens with non life-threatening injuries, Athens Police Department reports said.
According to a preliminary account of the wreck, at about 5:45 p.m., a 2007 Nissan SUV, driven by Shirley Westmoreland of Mabank, was southbound on U.S. 175 and attempted to make a left turn onto the Loop.
A 2016 Honda, driven by 64-year-old Thomas Ellsworth of Mabank, was northbound approaching the Loop 7 intersection.
"Unit 1 failed to yield right-of-way, turning left," Interim Chief of Police Rodney Williams III said. "It turned in front of Unit 2," causing the collision.
The injured individuals were taken by EMS to U.T. Health. The name of the passenger in the Nissan was not available in the preliminary report.
The wreck was worked by APD officer Dwayne Raynes. The Athens Fire Department responded to the scene with the Quint 1 ladder unit and Fire Engines 2 and 3.
Emergency responders were on the scene for about an hour.
