The dog days of Summer are here, but that doesn’t slow the work of the City of Athens, both indoors or outside. City staff is immersed in the budget season, with several meetings to come over the next few weeks.
“We’re getting heavily into the budget,” City Manager Elizabeth Borstad said. “We’ve got a lot of decisions to make. We’ll do our best to accomplish as much as we can with the funds we have available.”
One big budget change this year is more money for police officers. To combat the difficulty in getting and maintaining officers, the city council has authorized an increase in the pay scale.
The new pay scale would take a beginning officer's starting salary from $46,654 per year to $59,528. Smaller increases depending on rank were implemented across the department to help with retaining officers.
City sales tax revenues have been up since the fiscal year became and property values have also increased, but so have expenses. The current budget for maintenance and operation is $4,586,790, and the tax rate is $645,221 per $100 valuation. That’s down from $.685221 for fiscal year 2018.
The first budget workshops are set for July 13 and 14. Near the end of the month, the Henderson County Appraisal District will release the Certified Appraisal Roll, so entities will know exactly how much tax revenue they can expect during the coming year.
Public hearings on the proposed budget and tax rate will begin in August and once adopted the new budget will go into effect on Oct. 1
Meanwhile, work more visible to the public is going on as the Public Works Department is making repairs to city streets. New stop signs went into effect this week.
Due to safety concerns, the Wood Street intersection with Old Tyler was converted to a three-way stop. Motorists on Wood Street will now encounter a stop sign at that intersection.
Also, in the interest of safety, all north and southbound traffic on Belmont Street, will see a stop sign at the intersections with Penny Lane and Mulberry Street. They are now four-way stops.
Work crews have been out this week on South Prairieville Street, causing occasional delays. The street is being prepared for overlays from Ben Belt Drive to Cayuga Street.
