A 39-year-old Athens woman was killed in a one-vehicle wreck on Farm-to-Market Road 59, early Friday, Texas Department of Public Safety reports said.
The deceased was identified as Amanda Morgan
Staff Sgt. Sara Warren said troopers were called to the wreck at 12:09 a.m. on FM 59, approximately 30 feet south of County Road 41126 in the unincorporated area of Henderson County, about 3 miles from the Athens City Limits.
According to Warren, the preliminary investigation shows that a blue 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on FM 59 when, for a yet undetermined reason, the driver failed to negotiate a slight curve to the right and drove off the roadway to the left.
The Tahoe then struck a tree with the front left causing the driver to be ejected from the vehicle Morgan was pronounced deceased at the scene by Precinct 5 Justice of Peace Belinda Brownlow.
The investigation was ongoing on Friday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.