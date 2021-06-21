These beautifully detailed quilts are handmade by Sue Richner of Athens, who recently donated the 500th quilt to Maggie’s House Child Advocacy Center. She estimated each block on these nine-block works of art take up to four hours to perfect. Richner has been quilting for more than 40 years and has some help from her husband Butch, who liked to surprise her with materials and by making fabric choices on occasion.
editor's pick featured
Athens woman donates 500th quilt
- Courtesy photos
-
-
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Deputies arrest murder suspect after shooting
- Malakoff senior Bryson Adair named All Henderson County Player of the Year
- Eustace sophomore Emma Bell named All Henderson County Player of the Year
- Convicted sex offender sentenced to 30 years in prison
- LaPoynor, Cross Roads, Trinidad receive all-district honors
- Athens awards water, sewer contracts
- City looks at weapons discharge ordinance
- Davis drives in winning run of state title game
- Police officers honored before council
- Adopt a rescue, adopt a friend
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.