These beautifully detailed quilts are handmade by Sue Richner of Athens, who recently donated the 500th quilt to Maggie’s House Child Advocacy Center. She estimated each block on these nine-block works of art take up to four hours to perfect. Richner has been quilting for more than 40 years and has some help from her husband Butch, who liked to surprise her with materials and by making fabric choices on occasion.

