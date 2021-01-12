An Athens woman died after she was hit by an SUV Monday night, Jan. 11, Athens Police Department reports said.
The deceased was identified as 60-year-old Teresa A. Fawcette, who was attempting to cross in the 400 block of South Palestine Street.
Fawcette died at the scene.
Interim Chief of Police Rodney Williams III said a 911 call was received at about 7:20 p.m. concerning a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Patrolman Joshua A. Blanco and Sgt. Billy D. Westover were sent to investigate the crash.
According to witness statements and evidence collected at the scene, Blanco determined that a 2009 Ford SUV was traveling southbound in the center left turn lane, attempting to turn left into a private drive.
Henderson County Precinct 6 Justice of the Peace Milton Adams ordered Fawcette's body be sent to American Forensics in Mesquite for an autopsy.
The driver of the SUV was not injured.
Williams said the collision caused part of the block be closed until the on-site investigation was completed. The investigation is ongoing.
