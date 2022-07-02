After many months of speculation, paintings being done on the side of buildings, and rumors passed around social media, Twisted Root Burger Co. and Taqueria La Ventana finally opened on East Tyler Street in Athens this week to mostly rave reviews.
As with any new restaurant, these two are working out some kinks and training staff more. That being said, most patrons have responded with positive comments on their meals and the atmosphere of the new restaurants.
Twisted Root Burger Co.’s Corporate Trainer who is helping to open the Athens store said they have been busier than expected, and on Tuesday they actually set a record for the highest volume in a day during opening week.
The steady stream of customers has shown the amount of interest in the new burger place in town that offers a wide array of half-pound burgers including beef, turkey, chicken, veggie, wagyu, buffalo, and game meat as protein options. It also offers salads, sides, cheese fries, and floats and guest orders are picked up via a table buzzer with photos and names of celebrities like Madonna and even locally known Bonnie and Clyde.
What most people have been excited about is Twisted Root’s Pickle Bar which includes choices of sweet and spicy, bread and butter, dill, ranch, and atomic. The debate has been sparked about whether these are best as an appetizer or a burger topper and has yet to be decided.
Taqueria La Ventana has already been described this week by some as having great food, an incredible chicken bowl, and fantastic margaritas. This funky, fast-casual taqueria is known for bringing authentic Mexican street food to a patio atmosphere.
All of their handmade menu offerings are made to order with personal preference of meat options including four beef, two pork, and three other protein choices which are then made into a street-style taco, burrito, bowl, or quesadilla. Their tortillas are made fresh daily and they also serve breakfast all day, chips and dips, churros, and salad.
Both restaurants have dine-in or take-out options and they share patio areas in front, between, and behind the buildings. They are open seven days a week and located at 1012 E. Tyler St. in Athens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.