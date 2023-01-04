UT Health Athens welcomed the first baby of the new year at 5:56 a.m. Jan. 2, 2023. Carslyn Chanea Cumby was born to Raiesha and A.T. Cumby weighing 8 pounds, 8 ounces and measuring 20 inches long.
She joins siblings Chasen, 10, and Carleigh, 5.
“We couldn’t imagine a better way to start the year off,” Raiesha said. “To have someone new in the house to pour in love and dedication will definitely keep us in a state of gratitude.”
Raiesha said Carleigh and Chasen are overjoyed with their new sister — Carleigh was thrilled her prayers for a baby sister were answered and Chasen has assumed the role of overprotective big brother.
Raiesha said her due date wasn’t until Jan. 17, so she was surprised to have the first baby of the new year.
“God’s been good to us, and this little 8-pound, 8-ounce bundle of joy we named Carslyn is the perfect example of that,” she added. “With her being the first baby of the year, it’s just a perfect start for the Cumby family and hopefully she’s the perfect start for Athens.”
For being the first baby born in the new year, baby Carslyn received an assortment of gifts courtesy of the UT Health Athens OB Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.