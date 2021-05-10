The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s new 30-year weather norms released this month show Athens with slightly warmer temperatures each month.
The new statistics cover from 1990 to 2020. The previous period was from 1980 to 2010.
The readings, taken at Athens Municipal Airport show a slight increase in the high temperature for each of the winter months. January moved from 57.2 degrees to 57.9. For February, the high went up a full degree, from 61 to 62. That doesn’t include the ice storm of 2021, which might have made up the difference, December, which is considered a winter month had an even larger increase, from 58.1 to 59.3.
Precipitation for the winter months also up. The total was up for January, from 2.98 inches to 3.54 inches, February, from 3.87 to 3.88 and December, from 3.98 to 4.32.
The climb continued in the spring Months of March, April and May. The reading for March increased from 68 to 69 degrees, April went from 75 to 76.8, while May ticked upward a point from 82.3 degrees to 83.3.
Precipitation for the new norms showed a slight increase in March, from 4.04 to .4.08. April had a substantial gain, from 3.21 to 3.82, but May decreased from 4.77 to 4.30.
Athens also experienced a little more summer heat for the 30 year periods. The gains were from 88.6 to 90.1 in June, 92.6 to 94.1 in July and 94.3 to 95.1 in August.
A substantial drought that occurred for several years during the period lowered the rainfall totals for June from 4.35 to 4.09, but a rainy July in 2007 helped that month to see an increase from 2.11 to 2.53. For August, the norm rose from from 2.37 to 2.64.
Fall continued the string of temperature increases, with September climbing from 87.8 to 89.2, October, from 78.2 to 79.1 and November, from 67.2 to 67.6.
September rainfall, fueled by a monthly record 11.66 inches in 2020, was up for the period from 2.56 to 2.97. October remained the rainiest month, increasing from 4.96 to 5.09. During the 30 years, Athens had 13.43 inches in October 2009 and 15.78 inches in 2015. The 2015 rainfall was the most for any single month in the past 30 years. November, however, was slightly down, from 3.76 to 3.49.
The first period when 30-year climate normals was released was 1901 to 1930. Since then, after each decade the first 10 years of the 30-year period have been dropped and the most recent 10 years added on the end.
As for the most recent weather, this April, Athens Municipal Airport had an average high of 72 degrees and a low of 51. The rainfall total of 3.16 inches. The biggest downpour came on the 16th, when 1.33 inches fell.
The first weekend of May produced .29 inches on Saturday, May 2 and .81 inches on Sunday, May 3.
