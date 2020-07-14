Cities around the state released their 2019 water quality reports recently and the City of Athens had some positive news.
"The drinking water provided to Athens customers met or exceeded all established standards," the report said.
The analysis was made by using data from the most recent U.S. Environmental Protection Agency required tests.
The annual reports, required by the safe water drinking act are due each year the first of July.
The report included all federally regulated or monitored constituents that have been found in drinking water. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency requires water systems to test up to 90 constituents.
A few years ago, he city report was not as favorable. The presence of a high amount of haloacetic acids showed up on the report in 2016.
"Before I came on as major we went through a year of a nightmare with water," said Mayor Monte Montgomery. "We're just trying to make sure the staff gets their reports in. The utility staff really has a good grip on things."
To stay in compliance, the Locational Running Annual Average for all testing sites within the city must be below.060 micrograms per milliliter. The latest report had Athens at well below that figure.
According to the EPA, drinking water, including bottled water, may reasonably be expected to contain at least small amounts of some contaminants. The presence of contaminants does not necessarily indicate that water poses a health risk.
Contaminants that may be present in source water are introduced by a variety of means.
The report shows the City of Athens Water System distributed 603,170,000 gallons of water during 2019. The Athens Municipal Water Authority provided 363,230,000 gallons of treated surface water and 104,520,000 gallons of ground water. An additional 136,420,000 gallons of ground water was produced by water wells operated by the City of Athens to supplement the total annual consumption.
