Walmart and Sam’s Club will provide walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations at its Athens location and the 587 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in Texas.
Vaccines are being administered via both walk-in and scheduled appointments, providing convenient
options for customers and members to get protected against COVID-19 where they already shop for
groceries and health care essentials.
Walk-Ins Welcome
All Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacy locations across Texas are now accepting walk-in vaccine
appointments, as supply allows, in addition to scheduled appointments. Customers who schedule an
appointment can complete pre-vaccination paperwork ahead of time, if interested.
Appointments can be made at walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and samsclub.com/covid. Walmart
Pharmacies are open seven days a week, Sam’s Club pharmacies are closed Sunday, and are
administering the approved J&J, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. It is not required to be a
member to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Sam’s Club.
Additionally, the company is rolling out new programs to both encourage people to get a vaccine and continue efforts to increase access across the country.
“Now that supply and eligibility have expanded, it’s even more important for us to reach underserved and vulnerable populations to ensure equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president, Health & Wellness. “Widespread vaccination is the only way we will eventually end the pandemic and help our country reopen, and we don’t want anyone to get left behind as we enter this new chapter in our fight against COVID-19.”
Walmart and Sam’s Club will continue to work to increase the accessibility and availability of COVID-19 vaccines nationwide. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, visit corporate.walmart.com/covid-vaccine.
Athens Walmart offers walk-in COVID-19 vaccines
From Staff Reports
