Athens’ Walmart and CVS pharmacies will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. Walmart was set to receive 100 doses, and CVS 200, for the week of Feb. 8, allocated by the federal government.
Those eligible in Phase 1A and 1B of the Texas Department of Health and Human Services vaccination plan may register for the vaccine directly with the providers.
Appointments will be available as more doses are received.
For more information on your local CVS Pharmacy’s vaccine availability, visit www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine
Once appointments become available, eligible Walmart Pharmacy customers can schedule a vaccine appointment online at www.walmart.com/COVIDvaccine
The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program is a collaboration between the federal government, states and territories, and 21 national pharmacy partners and independent pharmacy networks to increase access to COVID-19 vaccination across the United States.
According to the Center for Disease Control, in Texas, CVS Pharmacy, H-E-B, Good Neighbor Pharmacy, and Walmart are enrolled in the program so far.
Participating pharmacies vary. Visit your pharmacy’s website to find out if they are providing COVID-19 vaccine in your community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.