Suzanne Tower told the Athens Kiwanis Tuesday that volunteerism may have slipped a bit during the height of COVID-19 concerns and protocols, but its time to get back up to speed.
“I would like to revive that,” Tower said.
She said she hopes the slogan “Unity in the Community,” getting groups and organizations to work together for the betterment of Athens and its surroundings.
Tower who moved to Athens in 1980 has been working for several local causes in recent years and was visible during the Old Fiddlers Contest last weekend.
Tower taught school locally for 14 years, then looked for a way to fill her time after retirement.
“I started with the Retired Teachers doing books for children,” she said. “We gave books to all of the Henderson County schools. Through the goodness of the Murchison Foundation, they gave us money to buy our books.”
Later she became involved with the East Texas Independent Business Alliance, organized by Tracy Wilkes of Reigning Jewels. They organized an event called “Shop Small Saturday.”
“What we did was organize the small businesses to have their day,” Wilkes said.
Now the Chamber of Commerce and IBA have partnered to create a map showing Athens businesses, restaurants and points of interest.
Tower, a great-grandmother, often called “Honey,” said her recent discovery of a pro-Athens t-shirt led to her having some made especially for Fiddlers and she would like to see people wearing one as a more general promotion of the city and what makes it special.
“It was first used at Fiddler’s 30 years ago and a local artist, David Perry, designed it.
The shirts are $20 and come with a tote. She’ll have them available at events she works for those who’d like to wear them to promote the city.
