In a partnership with the Veterans Administration, Philips Electronics, and the Mesquite Vet Center - VFW Post 7103 of Athens has had a sound proof telemedicine pod installed at its VFW Post.
This telemedicine pod is available to eligible veterans free of charge to meet, via telemedicine, with their Veterans Administration or Mesquite Vet Center health care providers. Veterans can meet with their Health Care Provider in the sound proof pod with 42-inch monitor and two-way cameras.
Between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Thursday, March 24, the Mesquite Vet Center is bringing their 35-foot Traveling RV to the Athens Walmart parking lot, near the car wash, and the VFW Post will be setting up beside them to show all eligible veterans these free services available to them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.